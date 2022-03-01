Jill Lopez and Tina Ennis were born on the same day in 1964 and grew up about two hours away from one another as total strangers. Then, two years ago at the age of 55, they and their families discovered they had been switched when they were babies in the hospital. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY on the life-altering discovery.March 1, 2022
Now Playing
Women switched at birth share their story
04:24
UP NEXT
Family of doctor takes on personal mission to protect health care workers
03:59
US couple fighting to get newborn twins out of Ukraine
02:13
MLB extends deadline for negotiations to Tuesday night
00:30
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 11
03:31
Mardi Gras celebrations make a comeback in New Orleans