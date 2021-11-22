Astronaut Hayley Arceneaux inspires St. Jude cancer patients

Hayley Arceneaux, a former patient of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, was part of the first all-civilian space crew, inspiring the hospital’s young patients, particularly one space fan. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports and Areceneaux visits TODAY live along with Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude, as our traditional Thanks + Giving series returns for the 18th year. “It’s my purpose in life, working with these kids,” Arceneaux says.Nov. 22, 2021