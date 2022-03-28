IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more
You might have heard the phrases “Mercury is in retrograde” and “a Virgo moon is rising” and wondered what they mean. Astrologer and modern mystic Stephanie Campos joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to help explain astrology and the meaning behind motions in the planets.
March 28, 2022
Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more
