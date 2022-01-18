Huge asteroid set to fly past Earth Tuesday

A skyscraper-sized asteroid will fly by Earth on Tuesday, making it the first space rock to come this close in nearly a century. While this asteroid will safely pass by our planet, NASA scientists are already preparing for closer calls in the future. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Jan. 18, 2022
