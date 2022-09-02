IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Assassination attempt on Argentina’s VP caught on camera

01:54

Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner survived an assassination attempt on Thursday night after a man tried and failed to shoot her at close range. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 2, 2022

Argentine vice president survives assassination attempt when gun jams

