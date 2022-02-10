Ashley Caldwell on winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics: ‘It’s like a dream come true’
02:00
Share this -
copied
Four-time Olympian Ashley Caldwell joins TODAY to discuss her big gold medal win in the mixed team aerials event in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. “I’ve been on the hunt for gold for my entire career," Caldwell says. "I really didn’t think it was real until we were standing on the top of the podium."Feb. 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Winter Vinecki’s journey to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
03:58
Team USA’s Jaelin Kauf’s parents share delight in daughter’s Olympic victory: ’Girl, you did it!’
05:22
Bing Dwen Dwen: Everything to know about the fluffy panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics
03:24
Nathan Chen talks pressure put on athletes, if he will compete in 2026 Winter Olympics
05:18
Watch Team USA's Jaelin Kauf get surprised by her mom live on the TODAY plaza!
01:27
Team USA Olympian shares elevator ride with Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen