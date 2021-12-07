As omicron spreads across US, officials balance new safety protocols
02:20
Share this -
copied
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are increasing here in the U.S. once again amid concern about the omicron variant. Meantime, New York City is rolling out the country’s first vaccine mandate for all private employers. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 7, 2021
President Biden set for high-stakes video call with Vladimir Putin
02:21
Pearl Harbor survivors gather for 80th anniversary of attack
05:12
Michael Buble talks about his holiday special
03:42
Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack
05:31
Harry Potter stars will reunite for HBO Max special
01:04
Spider-Man portrayer Tom Holland will play Fred Astaire in biopic