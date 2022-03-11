As local power company cuts streetlights, community turns to solar

In 2011, the local power company in Highland Park repossessed more than a thousand lights because the struggling city owed more than $4 million. Rather than relying on the city or the utility, a group of activists have raised money to install solar powered streetlights over the past decade, which also serve as Wi-Fi hotspots. TODAYs Craig Melvin reports on local activists laying the groundwork for a brighter community.March 11, 2022