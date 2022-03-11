As local power company cuts street lights, community turns to solar

In 2011, the local power company in Highland Park repossessed more than a thousand lights because the struggling city owed more than $4 million. Rather than relying on the city or the utility, a group of activists have raised money to install solar powered street lights over the past decade, which also serve as wifi hotspots. TODAYs Craig Melvin reports on local activists laying the groundwork for a brighter community.March 11, 2022