As gas prices soar, lawmakers accuse oil execs of price gouging
The oil industry is receiving political backlash for the skyrocketing gas prices Americans are facing pain at the pump. Executives from six of the largest companies were accused at a congressional hearing of price gouging, while the CEOs insist the price is set globally. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.April 7, 2022
