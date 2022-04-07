IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

As gas prices soar, lawmakers accuse oil execs of price gouging

02:16

The oil industry is receiving political backlash for the skyrocketing gas prices Americans are facing pain at the pump. Executives from six of the largest companies were accused at a congressional hearing of price gouging, while the CEOs insist the price is set globally. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.April 7, 2022

