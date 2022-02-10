More states ending mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop
02:15
Share this -
copied
A growing number of states, including New York, are easing their mask mandates due to the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases nationwide. The CDC is remaining cautioning against rolling back restrictors too quickly. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Feb. 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo makes history at 2022 Winter Olympics
00:52
Meet the young underdogs of the US men’s hockey team at 2022 Winter Olympics
02:47
Signs to look for after head trauma, according to a doctor
02:45
Bob Saget died from accidental head trauma, family says
02:04
Nathan Chen on winning gold at 2022 Olympics: ‘I truly never thought I’d make it this far’
04:23
Winter warm up: Heat advisory issued in Southern California