Is it time to take off our masks? Doctor weighs in

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, joins TODAY to comment on COVID-19 numbers falling and if it is the right time for mask mandates to be lifted. “Communication is key here,” he says, adding that when we lift mask mandates, we should make it clear that if there’s another surge, we will ask people to put masks back on.Feb. 17, 2022

