IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Save up to 60% off J. Crew Factory, Nike and more with our coupon-finding tool

  • Colman Domingo talks ‘Rustin,’ rise to spotlight, losing his mom

    07:51
  • Now Playing

    Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Buffalo Bills fans dig through snow to see their team play

    04:17

  • Electric vehicle drivers face battery struggles in record cold

    04:35

  • Elmore Nickleberry, Memphis sanitation striker, dies at 92

    02:06

  • Scuba divers take their Sunday TODAY mug to new depths

    01:38

  • Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held

    02:13

  • Iranian-backed militants launch missiles at US military base in Iraq

    00:25

  • Nikki Haley courts independents as Trump leads NH primary polls

    01:58

  • Nikki Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after Pelosi mix-up

    01:57

  • Tina Fey talks return of ‘Mean Girls,’ landing dream job at ‘SNL’

    07:18

  • Tina Fey talks friendship with Amy Poehler, motherhood

    04:08

  • Toddler outsmarts dad to pick out massive toy at the store

    03:33

  • Naomi Feil, advocate for dementia care, dies at 91

    02:18

  • Swatting incidents on the rise amid political divisions in the US

    04:18

  • Kayakers snap Sunday Mug Shot in Antarctica!

    01:30

  • 2 Navy SEALs missing after boarding mission off Somalia coast

    00:20

  • Israel marks 100 days since beginning of war with Hamas

    01:37

  • What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus

    01:52

  • Trump holds dominating lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses

    02:11

Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy

03:11

From Van Gogh’s The Starry Night, to Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Texas-based artist Tomas Bustos is reimagining the world’s most iconic works of art by sculpting it to scale for the blind and visually impaired to experience. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 21, 2024

  • Colman Domingo talks ‘Rustin,’ rise to spotlight, losing his mom

    07:51
  • Now Playing

    Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Buffalo Bills fans dig through snow to see their team play

    04:17

  • Electric vehicle drivers face battery struggles in record cold

    04:35

  • Elmore Nickleberry, Memphis sanitation striker, dies at 92

    02:06

  • Scuba divers take their Sunday TODAY mug to new depths

    01:38

  • Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held

    02:13

  • Iranian-backed militants launch missiles at US military base in Iraq

    00:25

  • Nikki Haley courts independents as Trump leads NH primary polls

    01:58

  • Nikki Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after Pelosi mix-up

    01:57

  • Tina Fey talks return of ‘Mean Girls,’ landing dream job at ‘SNL’

    07:18

  • Tina Fey talks friendship with Amy Poehler, motherhood

    04:08

  • Toddler outsmarts dad to pick out massive toy at the store

    03:33

  • Naomi Feil, advocate for dementia care, dies at 91

    02:18

  • Swatting incidents on the rise amid political divisions in the US

    04:18

  • Kayakers snap Sunday Mug Shot in Antarctica!

    01:30

  • 2 Navy SEALs missing after boarding mission off Somalia coast

    00:20

  • Israel marks 100 days since beginning of war with Hamas

    01:37

  • What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus

    01:52

  • Trump holds dominating lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses

    02:11

Nikki Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after Pelosi mix-up

Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held

Electric vehicle drivers face battery struggles in record cold

Colman Domingo talks ‘Rustin,’ rise to spotlight, losing his mom

Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy

Scuba divers take their Sunday TODAY mug to new depths

Buffalo Bills fans dig through snow to see their team play

Elmore Nickleberry, Memphis sanitation striker, dies at 92

Iranian-backed militants launch missiles at US military base in Iraq

Nikki Haley courts independents as Trump leads NH primary polls

How to style sweatpants, tracksuits, and daytime pjs for going out

Thinking of making a career change? See the hot jobs in 2024

How 'Indiana Jones' star turned passion for knitting into a business

How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams

Stadiums turn to AI-powered weapon scanners to keep people safe

La La Anthony on self care and the ways she's putting herself first

Treat yourself with these 5 indulgent products

Beat the winter blues with these wellness tips

Isla Fisher talks ‘Wolf Like Me,’ working with Josh Gad, more

How algorithms shape what you see on social media

Get a look at the latest trends in athleisure

These are the hottest travel destinations of winter 2024

What is imposter syndrome and how to identify it?

New Hampshire café owners gets $5,000 surprise

Watch Hoda & Jenna take a plunge into cold therapy

How do I tell someone in our group chat to stop being insensitive?

Crispy za’atar chicken and French onion labneh: Get the recipes!

Jenna Bush Hager reveals her son, Hal, has moved out of his crib

Hoda & Jenna help this amazing family reach their 2024 goals

Mariska Hargitay on turning 60: ‘I have never felt more peace’

How to style sweatpants, tracksuits, and daytime pjs for going out

Winter-friendly skincare: Gentle retinol, body cream, lip mask, more

Treat yourself with these 5 indulgent products

Shop these Steals & Deals to stay warm this winter

6 toys to cure boredom when winter weather has kids stuck inside

Hot beauty trends in 2024 from head to toe

Food trends people will be buzzing about in 2024

Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

Shop discounts on activewear, exercise bikes, tech and more

What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

Get TikTok star Tini’s viral macaroni and cheese recipe

Crispy za’atar chicken and French onion labneh: Get the recipes!

Sirloin skewers and hummus tehina: Get the recipes!

Baked by Melissa founder shares recipe for green goddess salad

Learn all about the sweet art of making chocolate bon bons

Red berry crisp smoothie and overnight oats: Get the recipes!

Jamie Lee Curtis shares her favorite lemon cake recipe

TODAY introduces a coffee cart and delicious berry smoothie

Momma’s chicken pot pie and berry arugula salad: Get the recipes!

Hoda & Sheinelle try the viral NYC hot chocolate from Glace