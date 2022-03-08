IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

  • NYC organization PowerPlay empowers young women through sports

    05:50

  • Zoey Deutch shows Hoda and Jenna the latest photos on her phone

    05:35

  • Hoda and Jenna guess which female celebrities said these inspiring quotes

    02:30

  • Revamp spinach artichoke dip and peanut chicken salad with these recipes

    07:05

  • People editor-in-chief previews issue of women changing the world

    05:47

  • Products from women-owned businesses making a difference

    04:52

  • Woman starts tiny home company to help fight homelessness

    04:35
  • Now Playing

    Artemis Mission crew talks landing the first woman on the moon

    06:55
  • UP NEXT

    Friends behind Levain Bakery share secret recipe to their success

    04:34

  • Little League trailblazer Maria Pepe looks back on landmark case

    04:38

  • Meet Billie J. Farrell, first woman to command the USS Constitution

    03:44

  • Meet the women behind NASA’s Artemis Mission to the moon

    04:40

  • How UNICEF director is taking on the Ukraine refugee crisis

    05:40

  • People releases ‘Women Changing the World’ issue

    00:28

  • Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

    04:21

  • US women's soccer reaches $24M equal pay settlement

    02:18

  • Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada

    04:49

  • Basketball legend Dawn Staley talks new podcast ‘Netlife’

    04:44

  • Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business

    04:31

  • Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election

    08:50

TODAY

Artemis Mission crew talks landing the first woman on the moon

06:55

It’s been 50 years since humans last set foot on the moon with Apollo 17. Now, the NASA's Artemis Mission is set to go back, landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon. Laura Poliah, Sharon Cobb, Stephanie Wilson and Charlie Blackwell Thompson join TODAY live to talk about their roles in the historic program and answer questions from young girls in the crowd.March 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    NYC organization PowerPlay empowers young women through sports

    05:50

  • Zoey Deutch shows Hoda and Jenna the latest photos on her phone

    05:35

  • Hoda and Jenna guess which female celebrities said these inspiring quotes

    02:30

  • Revamp spinach artichoke dip and peanut chicken salad with these recipes

    07:05

  • People editor-in-chief previews issue of women changing the world

    05:47

  • Products from women-owned businesses making a difference

    04:52

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All