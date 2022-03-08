Artemis Mission crew talks landing the first woman on the moon
06:55
It’s been 50 years since humans last set foot on the moon with Apollo 17. Now, the NASA's Artemis Mission is set to go back, landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon. Laura Poliah, Sharon Cobb, Stephanie Wilson and Charlie Blackwell Thompson join TODAY live to talk about their roles in the historic program and answer questions from young girls in the crowd.March 8, 2022
