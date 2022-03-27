Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it
03:31
Share this -
copied
The Baltimore Museum of Art’s latest project is displaying new ideas by having security guards who work at the museum curate an exhibit. The pieces featured in “Guarding the Art” are selected by 17 different guards, each with diverse interests and backgrounds, who can now share their visions with priceless works of art. NBC’s Catie Beck reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.March 27, 2022
Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’
08:04
Bella the dog celebrates sweet 16 with treats and a Sunday Mug!
01:10
David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor
02:20
How Madeleine Albright fled Nazis and became the first female Secretary of State
02:26
Now Playing
Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it
03:31
UP NEXT
Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business