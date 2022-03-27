IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

03:31

The Baltimore Museum of Art’s latest project is displaying new ideas by having security guards who work at the museum curate an exhibit. The pieces featured in “Guarding the Art” are selected by 17 different guards, each with diverse interests and backgrounds, who can now share their visions with priceless works of art. NBC’s Catie Beck reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.March 27, 2022

