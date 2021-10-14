Army veteran who helps other vets gets a heartwarming surprise
05:59
Share this -
copied
Jonee Coleman thought she’d serve in the military for life, but a chronic illness forced to retire. Now she’s turned her trauma into a business, giving back to veterans like her. As our series Heroes Among Us continues, NBC News Now anchor Morgan Radford tells Coleman’s story, and with the help of her veteran community and our sponsor Progressive, TODAY presents her with a special surprise. (Sponsored by Progressive.)Oct. 14, 2021