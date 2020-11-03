Arizona secretary of state: ‘We’ll have a lot of results in tonight’

The state of Arizona sent out more than 3 million ballots and has gotten back more than 2 million. Joining TODAY from Phoenix, Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, predicts “we’ll have a lot of results in tonight,” but adds, “the number we don’t know is how many of those early ballots will be left to be counted after today.” She also says: “The fact that not all the votes are counted on election night is a normal part of the process; there’s nothing nefarious going on.”