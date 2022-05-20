IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 90% off gifts for Dad — and they all ship for free

  • Now Playing

    Arizona couple welcomes quadruplets after infertility struggles

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    CDC director signs off on Pfizer COVID booster shot for kids 5-11

    02:30

  • Baby formula shortage should ease 'within days,' FDA chief says

    02:49

  • Mom shares experience of giving birth mid-air on Frontier flight

    02:48

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost formula supply

    02:08

  • Pediatric nurse and father on how his job informs his parenting

    04:25

  • Hilary Duff talks viral Women’s Health cover, body positivity

    09:46

  • How 8th grade activists stand up to hate targeting AAPI community

    04:13

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 18, 2022

    01:05

  • FDA: Imported baby formula may hit US stores ‘in matter of weeks’

    01:51

  • Hoda Kotb opens up about 'good parts' of being an 'older mom'

    07:04

  • Snapchat co-founder pays off graduates’ student loan debt

    00:44

  • Selma Blair opens up about difficult relationship with her mother

    05:15

  • Watch this young Orioles fan throw a baseball back onto the field

    00:44

  • FDA expected to approve Pfizer booster for children aged 5-11

    00:29

  • FDA strikes deal with Abbott to reopen baby formula plant

    02:16

  • Doctors share postpartum depression warning signs to look out for

    07:04

  • Abbott baby formula lab could reopen ‘very soon,’ FDA Chief says

    04:23

  • Baby formula shortage could last months, manufacturers say

    01:35

  • Parents turns to breast milk banks amid baby formula shortage

    02:01

TODAY

Arizona couple welcomes quadruplets after infertility struggles

01:30

After struggling with infertility issues for more than three years, Ashley and Lance Crandell welcomed home a set of quadruplets. KNPX’s Niala Charles spoke with the Arizona couple after the babies left the intensive care unit.May 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Arizona couple welcomes quadruplets after infertility struggles

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    CDC director signs off on Pfizer COVID booster shot for kids 5-11

    02:30

  • Baby formula shortage should ease 'within days,' FDA chief says

    02:49

  • Mom shares experience of giving birth mid-air on Frontier flight

    02:48

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost formula supply

    02:08

  • Pediatric nurse and father on how his job informs his parenting

    04:25

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All