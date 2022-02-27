Ariana DeBose on historic Oscar nomination for ‘West Side Story’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, triple-threat Ariana Debose takes Willie Geist to one of her favorite spots, Bond 45. Debose, who made her name in Broadway shows like “Hamilton” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” talks making the leap to movies with “The Prom” and “West Side Story.” DeBose talks about her career and what it feels like to be the first Afro-Latina and openly gay actor of color to be nominated by the Academy.Feb. 27, 2022