WeightWatchers offers access to popular weight loss drugs

Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help
03:58
A rising number of people are embracing prescription drugs like Ozempic over counting calories and exercising to lose weight. Now WeightWatchers is leaning into the popularity, offering access to popular weight loss drugs. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.April 11, 2023
