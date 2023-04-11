IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 must-haves for April under $35, according to thousands of reviews

  • Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    WeightWatchers offers access to popular weight loss drugs

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval

    03:05

  • Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips

    24:38

  • Warm up exercises to optimize mobility ahead of your workout

    04:48

  • Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion

    03:40

  • Stretches and warm up exercises to avoid common injuries

    05:37

  • How brains impact weight gain in men and women differently

    03:52

  • Grammy-winner J.Ivy on how poetry shaped his life

    05:12

  • Taraji P. Henson on bringing mental health care access to HBCUs

    04:53

  • Men’s skincare 101: Best practices and products to start a routine

    04:23

  • ‘Skip the Small Talk’ pushes strangers into healing conversations

    03:50

  • Justine Bateman on how to get over fear of getting older

    07:06

  • Justine Bateman on her inspiration to advocate for body positivity

    05:08

  • Tone up for spring with these resistance band workouts

    04:48

  • Start TODAY member on trading wine for walking

    06:46

  • Meet the young athletes gaining confidence through running

    04:43

  • Canada moves to ban Americans from buying Ozempic there

    03:05

  • Gut check: How to keep your digestive system healthy

    04:40

  • Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection

    03:52

WeightWatchers offers access to popular weight loss drugs

03:37

A rising number of people are embracing prescription drugs like Ozempic over counting calories and exercising to lose weight. Now WeightWatchers is leaning into the popularity, offering access to popular weight loss drugs. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.April 11, 2023

  • Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    WeightWatchers offers access to popular weight loss drugs

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval

    03:05

  • Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips

    24:38

  • Warm up exercises to optimize mobility ahead of your workout

    04:48

  • Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion

    03:40

  • Stretches and warm up exercises to avoid common injuries

    05:37

  • How brains impact weight gain in men and women differently

    03:52

  • Grammy-winner J.Ivy on how poetry shaped his life

    05:12

  • Taraji P. Henson on bringing mental health care access to HBCUs

    04:53

  • Men’s skincare 101: Best practices and products to start a routine

    04:23

  • ‘Skip the Small Talk’ pushes strangers into healing conversations

    03:50

  • Justine Bateman on how to get over fear of getting older

    07:06

  • Justine Bateman on her inspiration to advocate for body positivity

    05:08

  • Tone up for spring with these resistance band workouts

    04:48

  • Start TODAY member on trading wine for walking

    06:46

  • Meet the young athletes gaining confidence through running

    04:43

  • Canada moves to ban Americans from buying Ozempic there

    03:05

  • Gut check: How to keep your digestive system healthy

    04:40

  • Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection

    03:52

06:20

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher charged with felony

03:30

2024 presidential race takes shape as Biden says he plans to run

04:06

Louisville bank shooting leaves 5 dead, officer in critical condition

03:05

DOJ appeals Texas abortion drug ruling that halted FDA approval

04:58

Bang bang shrimp bowl with cauliflower rice: Get the air fryer recipe

05:38

Spring favorites from head to toe: Umbrella, comfort slides, more

03:58

Autism virtual clinic brings new hope to families in search of help

01:37

‘Succession’ spoiler in LA Times headline sparks debate

06:08

Jennifer Garner on why her teens aren't on social media

00:40

Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Jake Bongiovi: See the pics!

06:11

Is it rude to bring your own condiments to a restaurant?

04:48

Warm up exercises to optimize mobility ahead of your workout

04:52

Typewriter artist uses letters, numbers, symbols to create drawings

05:24

Why Mondays are the best day of the week to go car shopping

01:25

‘Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey on impact of her portrayal of Ariel

04:26

PB&J French toast and a peanut butter trifle: Get the recipes!

04:25

BD Wong talks memorable roles, new projects, texting Ice-T

07:10

Religious leaders share spiritual guidance during coinciding holidays

04:12

NICU nurse shares why she opened her home to teen with triplets

05:37

Stretches and warm up exercises to avoid common injuries

00:49

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager share favorite Trader Joe’s items

09:58

Tracy McMillan talks new series ‘Unprisoned’ and divorce stigma

06:35

John Leguizamo talks 'The Power,’ new NBC docuseries

10:22

Jane Lynch on 'Weakest Link' zingers: I don't want to be mean

03:18

Hoda and Jenna play trivia with fans from the TODAY plaza

05:42

After battling addiction, woman finds second chance in the kitchen

05:36

John Owen Lowe talks working with real-life dad Rob in ‘Unstable’

05:49

Amanda Seyfried reveals who she’s playing in ‘Thelma & Louise’

03:24

Hoda and Jenna celebrate 4 years of co-hosting together

02:34

Sisters play Spring Fling Getaway on TODAY

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:58

Bang bang shrimp bowl with cauliflower rice: Get the air fryer recipe

04:26

PB&J French toast and a peanut butter trifle: Get the recipes!

05:15

Alex Guarnaschelli shares her mom’s recipe for linguine with clams

03:41

Easter brunch recipes: Fluffy spinach frittata with asparagus

04:31

Carbone’s famous NYC meatballs: Get the recipe!

04:08

Meal prep hacks to save time and money in the kitchen

03:23

Make this sheet pan jerk salmon for 4 in less than 30 minutes

04:42

Sheet pan chicken fajitas for Cinco de Mayo: Get the recipe!

03:30

What is the healthiest vegetable? Joy Bauer says…

05:27

Seared tuna and watermelon with pesto couscous: Get the recipe!