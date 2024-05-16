IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

 The ultimate dermatologist-approved summer skin care routine

Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?
May 16, 202402:06
  • Now Playing

    Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Inflation relocation: Some are getting paid to move to rural cities

    04:10

  • Inflation rates are ticking up: How long could it last?

    02:11

  • How to get your foot in the door during a tough job market

    04:00

  • McDonald’s explores $5 value meal for customers hungry for a deal

    02:24

  • Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards

    02:20

  • What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

    04:06

  • Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use

    04:31

  • Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady: What it means for you

    02:06

  • From weddings to vacations, how to save money for summer fun

    04:48

  • What is re-commerce, and how can it save you big bucks?

    05:15

  • How to best manage your career at any stage of life

    04:34

  • Investing, credit scores, more: Separating financial myth from fact

    03:29

  • What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan

    04:39

  • Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you

    04:33

  • Gas prices are on the rise: What’s behind the increase?

    01:33

  • How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb

    04:12

  • How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards

    03:23

  • Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street

    02:28

  • Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tax tips as deadline nears

    04:47

Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?

02:06

Big brands are offering new discounts for value-hungry customers — but are these really deals? NBC’s Christine Romans joins TODAY to breakdown the bundling options.May 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Inflation relocation: Some are getting paid to move to rural cities

    04:10

  • Inflation rates are ticking up: How long could it last?

    02:11

  • How to get your foot in the door during a tough job market

    04:00

  • McDonald’s explores $5 value meal for customers hungry for a deal

    02:24

  • Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards

    02:20

  • What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

    04:06

  • Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use

    04:31

  • Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady: What it means for you

    02:06

  • From weddings to vacations, how to save money for summer fun

    04:48

  • What is re-commerce, and how can it save you big bucks?

    05:15

  • How to best manage your career at any stage of life

    04:34

  • Investing, credit scores, more: Separating financial myth from fact

    03:29

  • What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan

    04:39

  • Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you

    04:33

  • Gas prices are on the rise: What’s behind the increase?

    01:33

  • How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb

    04:12

  • How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards

    03:23

  • Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street

    02:28

  • Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tax tips as deadline nears

    04:47

Biden and Trump agree to debate in June and September

Millions across Midwest, South face more severe weather

Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do

Slovakia’s prime minister suffers assassination attempt

Barge slams into Texas bridge, triggers partial collapse and oil spill

How your gut health might be tied to a good night’s sleep

Uber offers new services for caregivers: Here's how it works

Glen Powell pranked by parents at ‘Hit Man’ red carpet premiere

Netflix confirms ‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel is in the works

New ‘Wicked’ trailer teases Ariana Grande’s rendition of ‘Popular’

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

George Oliphant shares tips to prep outdoor spaces for summer

Patton Oswalt tests TODAY with questions from ‘The 1% Club'

Doctor debunks fitness myths around stretching, lifting and more

Winner of Westminster Dog Show stops by TODAY with her trophy

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Shop award-winning products to level up your beauty routine

Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awareness

How to get your foot in the door during a tough job market

Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover share lineup for their week in NYC

Nikki Glaser talks to TODAY about Tom Brady's roast regrets

Tennis core, vests and more trends you'll be seeing all summer

Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau on 'Babes,' motherhood, more

See Nikki Glaser, Michelle Buteau, Ilana Glazer play 'Secrets' game

Ellen DeGeneres teases what she says will be her final special

Maleah Joi Moon: Why I almost didn't audition for ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Hoda and Jenna praise Kelly Clarkson after weight loss comments

Shop these swimsuit trends for the whole family

Alicia Keys on success of 'Hell's Kitchen' on Broadway: This is wild!

‘IF’ star Cailey Fleming talks balancing ‘IF’ and being a teenager

Tennis core, vests and more trends you'll be seeing all summer

Shop these doctor-recommended protections from the sun

Shop these swimsuit trends for the whole family

Shop award-winning products to level up your beauty routine

TODAY’s Bestsellers: Stay cool in the sun with these products

Shop must-have products from AANHPI-owned businesses

TODAY Bestsellers: Summer dress, Crocs wedges and more

Ally Love shares makeup picks for warm-weather

Stay organized on-the-go with these deals on travel essentials

Shop these 6 thoughtful and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Steamed wahoo and veggies over peas and rice: Get the recipe!

Nutritional treats your family will go nuts over!

Make eggs two ways for Mother’s Day: Shakshuka and a frittata!

Take a trip to Bermuda with these 2 fresh and fruity recipes!

Shrimp scampi, chicken bruschetta: Get the Mother’s Day recipes

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes

Sliced ribeye and potato gratin: Get the traditional Jewish recipe!