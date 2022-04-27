IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Al Roker explores Austin, TX on a new Family Style

  • Now Playing

    Are gift registries for kids’ birthday parties a faux pas?

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    How one woman overcame fertility challenges while facing cancer

    04:23

  • Popular app dares users to ‘be real’ and show authentic self

    03:09

  • Savannah Guthrie learns how to make shrimp scampi with bucatini | Starting from Scratch

    24:55

  • Mom shoots for the moon with climate-friendly snack brand

    02:33

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: April 26, 2022

    01:31

  • Watch grandparents wait patiently for kids to tire themselves out

    00:46

  • Exclusive: Father speaks about son's amusement park death

    02:07

  • Video captures man kidnapping 3-month-old baby in California

    00:33

  • Child dies as mysterious hepatitis outbreak spreads to 12 countries

    02:26

  • Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parents

    03:51

  • Prince Louis turns 4! See new pics taken by Kate Middleton

    00:35

  • Family and friends mourn death of track star Sarah Shulze

    01:51

  • Sheinelle Jones remembers her late grandfather Dr. Val Brown Sr.

    02:13

  • See these Earth Week experiments with Kate the Chemist

    05:08

  • Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'

    07:16

  • Meet the mom minimizing waste with eco-friendly cleaning supplies

    04:31

  • Newlywed couple lets groom’s grandparents have their first dance

    00:51

  • Follow one family’s ‘long, hard trip’ from Ukraine to the US

    03:46

  • Madeleine McCann: Formal suspect named in 15-year-old case

    02:15

TODAY

Are gift registries for kids’ birthday parties a faux pas?

03:55

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager debate on whether it is tacky for parents to have gift registries for their children’s birthday parties. They also discuss how to get off a phone call and if you should split a speeding ticket when you’re on a group road trip.April 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Are gift registries for kids’ birthday parties a faux pas?

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    How one woman overcame fertility challenges while facing cancer

    04:23

  • Popular app dares users to ‘be real’ and show authentic self

    03:09

  • Savannah Guthrie learns how to make shrimp scampi with bucatini | Starting from Scratch

    24:55

  • Mom shoots for the moon with climate-friendly snack brand

    02:33

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: April 26, 2022

    01:31

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All