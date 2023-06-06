Apple unveils headset that blends real and digital world
Apple revealed its first new product category in years with the Vision Pro, an augmented reality headset that Apple says seamlessly blends the real and digital world. NBC’s Jake Ward reports for TODAY.June 6, 2023
