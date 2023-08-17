Inside the rush to get air conditioning in schools amid record heat
03:29
Officials add new lifeguard training in wake of shark attacks
02:38
Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher's conservatorship claims
02:50
Canada orders evacuations in Yellowknife as wildfire nears
00:32
Sen. Dianne Feinstein sues trustees of her late husband's estate
02:25
Now Playing
Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone
00:31
UP NEXT
New York officials spar over handling of onging migrant crisis
02:07
Prosecutors set March 4 trial date for Trump racketeering case
00:33
2 mid-air scares: LATAM pilot dies; Southwest engine catches fire
02:12
Video shows downed power lines as possible cause of 1st Maui fire
03:28
Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying
04:33
Teacher, coach, school nurse share tips for successful school year
08:39
Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab
00:38
Kansas police under scrutiny following raid of local newspaper
02:12
Nurse retiring after 33 years with the same unit gets loving sendoff
00:37
Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations
02:36
Tuohy family says Michael Oher tried to shake them down for $15M
04:32
Alec Baldwin likely pulled trigger on ‘Rust’ set, report reveals
00:36
Entire police department in small Minnesota city resigns
00:29
North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army
02:01
Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone
00:31
Copied
A federal appeals court imposed restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone but the Supreme Court still needs to make a final ruling about the case. The U.S. court of appeals ruled that the FDA did not take safety concerns into account when it loosened access to the pill in 2016.Aug. 17, 2023
Inside the rush to get air conditioning in schools amid record heat
03:29
Officials add new lifeguard training in wake of shark attacks
02:38
Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher's conservatorship claims
02:50
Canada orders evacuations in Yellowknife as wildfire nears
00:32
Sen. Dianne Feinstein sues trustees of her late husband's estate
02:25
Now Playing
Appeals court rules to limit access to abortion pill mifepristone
00:31
UP NEXT
New York officials spar over handling of onging migrant crisis
02:07
Prosecutors set March 4 trial date for Trump racketeering case
00:33
2 mid-air scares: LATAM pilot dies; Southwest engine catches fire
02:12
Video shows downed power lines as possible cause of 1st Maui fire
03:28
Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying
04:33
Teacher, coach, school nurse share tips for successful school year
08:39
Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab
00:38
Kansas police under scrutiny following raid of local newspaper
02:12
Nurse retiring after 33 years with the same unit gets loving sendoff
00:37
Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations
02:36
Tuohy family says Michael Oher tried to shake them down for $15M
04:32
Alec Baldwin likely pulled trigger on ‘Rust’ set, report reveals
00:36
Entire police department in small Minnesota city resigns
00:29
North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army