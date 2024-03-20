Appeals court blocks controversial immigration law in Texas

Work could begin in April to raise sunken San José treasure ship
A controversial Texas law allowing undocumented migrants to be arrested has been blocked by an appeals court hours after the Supreme Court did not block it from going into effect. A key hearing is now set for Wednesday to help sort it all out. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY. March 20, 2024
