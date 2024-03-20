IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We sifted through thousands of deals from Amazon’s sale — 45+ of the best

Appeals court blocks controversial immigration law in Texas
March 20, 202402:11

  • Work could begin in April to raise sunken San José treasure ship

    00:44

  • New video shows Riley Strain moments before he disappeared

    02:00

  • Clinic staffer allegedly tried to access Kate medical records: report

    02:00

  • Dad overcome with emotion after son’s military school graduation

    00:53

  • Powerball jackpot nears $700 million after no winner

    02:29

  • NASA posts job for full-time astronauts: Here are the requirements

    03:16

  • FAA head says Boeing is more focused on production than safety

    02:16

  • Fears grow in Rafah as Netanyahu vows new offensive

    01:57

  • Trump unable to secure bond after approaching around 30 lenders

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Appeals court blocks controversial immigration law in Texas

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Former Secret Service agent shares tips on how to read people

    05:17

  • Gangs attack homes, power stations in Haiti’s capital

    00:27

  • See girl pretend to eat dinner so she can jump straight to dessert

    00:57

  • Kate Middleton spotted in new video: Will it calm speculation?

    03:12

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1.5 billion

    00:58

  • United Airlines CEO looks to reassure customers after plane issues

    03:46

  • Biden speaks to Netanyahu amid humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    02:21

  • Trump’s lawyers say he can’t secure bond in NY civil fraud case

    02:15

  • Deadlock over the border heightens risk of government shutdown

    02:05

  • Millions in South face freeze alerts ahead of first full day of spring

    02:17

Appeals court blocks controversial immigration law in Texas

02:11

A controversial Texas law allowing undocumented migrants to be arrested has been blocked by an appeals court hours after the Supreme Court did not block it from going into effect. A key hearing is now set for Wednesday to help sort it all out. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY. March 20, 2024

  • Work could begin in April to raise sunken San José treasure ship

    00:44

  • New video shows Riley Strain moments before he disappeared

    02:00

  • Clinic staffer allegedly tried to access Kate medical records: report

    02:00

  • Dad overcome with emotion after son’s military school graduation

    00:53

  • Powerball jackpot nears $700 million after no winner

    02:29

  • NASA posts job for full-time astronauts: Here are the requirements

    03:16

  • FAA head says Boeing is more focused on production than safety

    02:16

  • Fears grow in Rafah as Netanyahu vows new offensive

    01:57

  • Trump unable to secure bond after approaching around 30 lenders

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Appeals court blocks controversial immigration law in Texas

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Former Secret Service agent shares tips on how to read people

    05:17

  • Gangs attack homes, power stations in Haiti’s capital

    00:27

  • See girl pretend to eat dinner so she can jump straight to dessert

    00:57

  • Kate Middleton spotted in new video: Will it calm speculation?

    03:12

  • Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $1.5 billion

    00:58

  • United Airlines CEO looks to reassure customers after plane issues

    03:46

  • Biden speaks to Netanyahu amid humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    02:21

  • Trump’s lawyers say he can’t secure bond in NY civil fraud case

    02:15

  • Deadlock over the border heightens risk of government shutdown

    02:05

  • Millions in South face freeze alerts ahead of first full day of spring

    02:17

Fears grow in Rafah as Netanyahu vows new offensive

Trump unable to secure bond after approaching around 30 lenders

Appeals court blocks controversial immigration law in Texas

New ‘Popeye’ live-action movie is reportedly in the works

‘The Acolyte’: See trailer for new ‘Star Wars’ prequel series

Dr. Dre gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Beyoncé shares inspiration for ‘Cowboy Carter’ album

Bruce Willis’ wife marks his 69th birthday: 'We simply adore him’

Sydney Sweeney says her grandmas were extras in ‘Immaculate’

Work could begin in April to raise sunken San José treasure ship

Chef José Andrés shares his recipe for seared scallops with tzatziki

Former Secret Service agent shares tips on how to read people

Tony Goldwyn on ‘Law & Order,’ Kerry Washington, ‘Ezra’

Meet the founder of the vibrant brand Never Fully Dressed

Spring back into fitness with these warm-up exercises

Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts

William Shatner talks storied career in ‘You Can Call Me Bill’

Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

Dylan Dreyer on ski trip with her brothers: 'Laughing so hard'

TODAY fan answers trivia to win a trip to Cancún!

Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

Meet Allison Ellsworth, the founder of the soda company Poppi

Hilary Swank: Having twins is ‘double the joy’

Faves & Finds: Creamy blush, custom invite app

TODAY fan answers rapid-fire trivia questions for chance to win trip

Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions

How do you set boundaries when both partners work from home?

Get a new look for spring with these makeup tips

How do I tell my friend to stop flirting with my husband?

Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!

Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions

Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Get an exclusive sneak peek at items going on sale on Amazon

Bobbie’s Best: Get exclusive deals on pillowcases, jewelry, more

Shop these handy products to get organized for spring

Shop beauty and food products from female-founded companies

Meet Allison Ellsworth, the founder of the soda company Poppi

Chef José Andrés shares his recipe for seared scallops with tzatziki

Try Chef José Andrés’ one-pot chicken youvetsi and tabbouleh

Try these sausage rolls that are perfect for Saint Patrick's Day

Try Catherine Fulvio’s recipes for cottage pie and apple cream cake

How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art

Try this quick and easy family dinner recipe for upside down pizza

Elizabeth Heiskell shares her recipes for seared salmon salad

Dylan Dreyer shares gluten-free cookies and cream pie

Try Daphne Oz’s recipe for honey nut protein bars