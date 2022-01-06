Antonio Brown says he was ‘thrown out’ for refusing to play with a painful injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver Antonino Brown is sharing his version of what happened during Sunday’s game where he walked off the field. He says he was being ordered to continue to play with an extremely painful injury, writing, “I didn’t walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out.” NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Jan. 6, 2022
