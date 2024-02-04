Matt Damon talks ‘Oppenheimer’ and origin of ‘Good Will Hunting’
07:44
Matt Damon reflects on brotherhood with Ben Affleck
03:47
Holographic exhibit tells how Denmark Jews survived Holocaust
03:30
Dr. Arno Penzias, who helped confirm Big Bang Theory, dies at 90
02:01
Tourists make pilgrimage to viral ‘rat hole’ in Chicago
04:43
Fan celebrates last day of chemotherapy with Sunday Mug Shot
02:01
Willie Geist honors late broadcast legend Charles Osgood
00:33
Chiefs take on Ravens as Lions face 49ers to reach Super Bowl
02:11
Nikki Haley targets Trump’s age ahead of South Carolina primary
01:52
Trump urges Republicans to drop Biden-backed border deal
01:55
Trump campaigns in Vegas after E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
01:56
Colman Domingo talks ‘Rustin,’ rise to spotlight, losing his mom
07:51
Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy
03:11
Electric vehicle drivers face battery struggles in record cold
04:35
Elmore Nickleberry, Memphis sanitation striker, dies at 92
02:06
Scuba divers take their Sunday TODAY mug to new depths
01:38
Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held
02:13
Iranian-backed militants launch missiles at US military base in Iraq
00:25
Nikki Haley courts independents as Trump leads NH primary polls
01:58
Nikki Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after Pelosi mix-up
01:57
Anti-immigration convoy holds protest at the US-Mexico border
01:50
Copied
Copied
Anti-immigration advocates descended upon the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, California and Texas to demand stricter laws and enforcement. Meanwhile the United States Senate could reveal details of the bipartisan immigration reform bill. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports for Sunday TODAY.Feb. 4, 2024
UP NEXT
Matt Damon talks ‘Oppenheimer’ and origin of ‘Good Will Hunting’
07:44
Matt Damon reflects on brotherhood with Ben Affleck
03:47
Holographic exhibit tells how Denmark Jews survived Holocaust
03:30
Dr. Arno Penzias, who helped confirm Big Bang Theory, dies at 90
02:01
Tourists make pilgrimage to viral ‘rat hole’ in Chicago
04:43
Fan celebrates last day of chemotherapy with Sunday Mug Shot
02:01
Willie Geist honors late broadcast legend Charles Osgood
00:33
Chiefs take on Ravens as Lions face 49ers to reach Super Bowl
02:11
Nikki Haley targets Trump’s age ahead of South Carolina primary
01:52
Trump urges Republicans to drop Biden-backed border deal
01:55
Trump campaigns in Vegas after E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
01:56
Colman Domingo talks ‘Rustin,’ rise to spotlight, losing his mom
07:51
Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy
03:11
Electric vehicle drivers face battery struggles in record cold
04:35
Elmore Nickleberry, Memphis sanitation striker, dies at 92
02:06
Scuba divers take their Sunday TODAY mug to new depths
01:38
Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held
02:13
Iranian-backed militants launch missiles at US military base in Iraq
00:25
Nikki Haley courts independents as Trump leads NH primary polls
01:58
Nikki Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after Pelosi mix-up