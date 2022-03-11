Anthony Mackie on growing up in New Orleans, hosting the CMT awards

Actor Anthony Mackie was born and raised in the city of New Orleans and continues to live there today. He joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to share some crab meat beignets, talk about his path to acting and living in NOLA saying, “Every step of my life I’ve had an amazing mentor and teacher.” He also talks about hosting the upcoming CMT awards in Nashville with Kelsea Ballerini and gives a special shoutout to TODAY’s Al Roker for winning the Walter Cronkite award. (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 11, 2022