IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

  • Now Playing

    Anthony Mackie on growing up in New Orleans, hosting the CMT awards

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots

    04:43

  • Reply all: Jennifer Garner recalls embarrassing email fail

    02:18

  • Jane Lynch on hosting ‘Weakest Link,’ starring in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

    04:57

  • Willie Geist sits down with Bob Odenkirk this weekend on Sunday TODAY

    02:09

  • Are there more wheels or doors in the world? The internet debates

    01:47

  • Courteney Cox reveals her favorite ‘Friends’ cameo

    00:50

  • Stanley Tucci reacts to being a ‘sex symbol’: ‘I don’t get it’

    00:55

  • Sarah Michelle Gellar and ‘Buffy’ cast celebrate 25 years

    00:36

  • Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 81

    00:36

  • Hoda and Jenna joined by New Orleans Saints players for trivia game!

    04:16

  • Author Lee Cole talks inspiration for ‘Groundskeeping’

    04:18

  • Harry Connick Jr. talks New Orleans roots, how he met met his wife, The Neutral Ground platform

    09:00

  • Hoda and Jenna let the good times roll in New Orleans!

    10:23

  • Benjamin Bratt talks 'fun' of playing the bad guy in 'DMZ' series

    05:44

  • Kelly Rizzo shares new tribute to Bob Saget 2 months after death

    02:23

  • Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’

    06:29

  • Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo re-create classic ‘13 Going on 30’ moment

    00:59

  • See Tom Hanks transform into Geppetto for live-action 'Pinocchio' movie

    00:42

  • Colin Farrell to star in 'The Penguin' seires in HBO Max

    00:39

TODAY

Anthony Mackie on growing up in New Orleans, hosting the CMT awards

05:49

Actor Anthony Mackie was born and raised in the city of New Orleans and continues to live there today. He joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to share some crab meat beignets, talk about his path to acting and living in NOLA saying, “Every step of my life I’ve had an amazing mentor and teacher.” He also talks about hosting the upcoming CMT awards in Nashville with Kelsea Ballerini and gives a special shoutout to TODAY’s Al Roker for winning the Walter Cronkite award. (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Anthony Mackie on growing up in New Orleans, hosting the CMT awards

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots

    04:43

  • Reply all: Jennifer Garner recalls embarrassing email fail

    02:18

  • Jane Lynch on hosting ‘Weakest Link,’ starring in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

    04:57

  • Willie Geist sits down with Bob Odenkirk this weekend on Sunday TODAY

    02:09

  • Are there more wheels or doors in the world? The internet debates

    01:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All