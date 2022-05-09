IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University

00:30

51-year-old actor Anthony Anderson proved it’s never too late to go back and get a diploma after graduating from Howard University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Anderson said his educational journey was “30 years in the making,” and credited his son for inspiring him to finish his degree.May 9, 2022

Anthony Anderson celebrates graduating from Howard University at 51

