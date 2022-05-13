IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

  • Get the most out of your vacation with these travel apps

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Answering the most-Googled questions about inflation

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Student loan cancellations could play key part in midterm elections

    02:29

  • Crypto Crash: Digital currencies lose more than $200B in one day

    01:55

  • Mega Millions mixup: Host calls wrong number during live drawing

    00:36

  • Pain of inflation hits home for millions of Americans

    02:21

  • How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation

    03:48

  • ‘Diamond Hands’ doc goes inside Reddit’s GameStop stock craze

    04:20

  • Gas prices hit new high, putting Wall Street on edge

    02:14

  • Gas prices inch closer to record highs ahead of busy summer travel

    02:04

  • Concerns over economy grow as stocks plunge 1,000 points

    02:16

  • Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet

    03:43

  • Fed raises interest rate by half a point, biggest hike in 22 years

    02:13

  • Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soars

    04:42

  • Fed expected to raise interest rates again: What it could affect

    02:14

  • Looking to switch careers? Here’s what to know

    06:38

  • What to know before booking your cruise vacation

    04:10

  • Inside the rush to deliver Mother’s Day flowers in time

    03:27

  • Is a recession imminent with the US economy shrinking?

    02:13

  • Here's how much the tooth fairy is leaving under pillows these days

    01:11

TODAY

Answering the most-Googled questions about inflation

05:29

With inflation remaining at a 40-year high, NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and Vicky Nguyen join TODAY to answer the top-searched questions on Google, including how rising interest rates help inflation and how to travel amid rising costs.May 13, 2022

  • Get the most out of your vacation with these travel apps

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Answering the most-Googled questions about inflation

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Student loan cancellations could play key part in midterm elections

    02:29

  • Crypto Crash: Digital currencies lose more than $200B in one day

    01:55

  • Mega Millions mixup: Host calls wrong number during live drawing

    00:36

  • Pain of inflation hits home for millions of Americans

    02:21

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All