Another winter storm hits the Southeast amid freezing temperatures
01:34
Share this -
copied
Snow has hit the Carolinas again and cold temperatures are impacting millions from the South and to the Northeast. The bitterly cold air has continued to travel over the Northeast, while the Midwest can expect more single-digit temperatures. NBC’s Somara Theodore reports for Weekend TODAY. Jan. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Watch: Man saves dogs from black bear
00:41
Brian Laundrie admitted to killing Gabby Petito, FBI says
00:28
The future of Roe v. Wade on 49th anniversary of landmark ruling
02:54
Los Angeles hit by string of train robberies
02:12
Monkeys on the loose in Pennsylvania after truck crash