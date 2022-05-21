IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 90% off gifts for Dad — and they all ship for free

  • Travelers face Summer vacation sticker shock as airline prices soar

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    Another wild Wall Street week ignites recession fears

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    How to save money on flights this summer

    03:24

  • Fears of stagflation grow amid vortex of bad economic news

    02:14

  • Hunter Biden rep says his $2M tax bill has been paid off

    02:41

  • Dow has worst day since 2020 as retailers report big losses

    02:28

  • How to afford waves of wedding invites: Gift ideas, travel tips, more

    04:30

  • Average gas price in California hits $6 per gallon

    00:31

  • Snapchat co-founder pays off graduates’ student loan debt

    00:44

  • Gas prices hit record with national average now $4.48 per gallon

    00:29

  • Biden’s promise for student loan forgiveness stirs controversy

    03:26

  • Get the most out of your vacation with these travel apps

    05:32

  • Answering the most-Googled questions about inflation

    05:29

  • Student loan cancellations could play key part in midterm elections

    02:29

  • Elon Musk says $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on hold

    00:23

  • Crypto Crash: Digital currencies lose more than $200B in one day

    01:55

  • Woman starts company to fight the gender pay gap

    03:57

  • Mega Millions mixup: Host calls wrong number during live drawing

    00:36

  • Pain of inflation hits home for millions of Americans

    02:21

  • How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation

    03:48

TODAY

Another wild Wall Street week ignites recession fears

02:01

The S&P 500 briefly entered bear market territory on Friday before bouncing back slightly in the final moments before closing. The stock market slide is leading to worries that the economy could get even worse. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for Saturday TODAY.May 21, 2022

  • Travelers face Summer vacation sticker shock as airline prices soar

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    Another wild Wall Street week ignites recession fears

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    How to save money on flights this summer

    03:24

  • Fears of stagflation grow amid vortex of bad economic news

    02:14

  • Hunter Biden rep says his $2M tax bill has been paid off

    02:41

  • Dow has worst day since 2020 as retailers report big losses

    02:28

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All