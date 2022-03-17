Anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings marked with rallies to end violence
The one-year anniversary of the spa shootings in Atlanta were marked with rallies demanding an end to violence against Asian Americans. That rampage left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.March 17, 2022
