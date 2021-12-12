IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election

    08:50

  • Watch Hillary Clinton’s full interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY

    01:01:43

  • Tornadoes leave communities in ruins with recovery efforts underway

    02:34

  • Tornado survivors cling to hope amid search for missing loved ones

    02:27

  • Kentucky mayor emphasizes hope for survivors after tornado destruction

    03:47

  • Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, dies age 80

    00:27

  • Inside the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole

    05:22

  • Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz

    08:12

  • Brooke Shields talks growing up in the public eye, embracing middle age

    08:20

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut

    07:32

  • Michael Che talks ‘SNL’, new Netflix special, and using humor through hardship

    08:06

  • Elizabeth Banks on controlling her own destiny in Hollywood

    07:44

  • John Leguizamo talks new Latino superhero comic, starring in ‘Encanto’

    08:18

  • Andy Cohen talks new book, successes of ‘WWHL’ and ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

    07:44

  • Julianne Moore talks ‘Lisey's Story,’ unforgettable roles

    08:15

  • Machine Gun Kelly talks latest album, relationship with Megan Fox, fatherhood

    08:05

  • Diane Lane: I wanted to bring ‘humanity’ to the president in ‘Y: The Last Man’

    07:17

  • Ray Liotta returns to the mob life in ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ role

    08:08

  • Steve Martin, Martin Short on the ‘generation gap’ acting with Selena Gomez

    06:53

  • Dan + Shay take shot of tequila with Willie Geist, talk new album ‘Good Things’

    08:20

TODAY

Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, dies age 80

00:27

Anne Rice, author of the best-selling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” passed away on Saturday at 80 years old, surrounded by family, due to complications from a stroke.Dec. 12, 2021

Anne Rice, iconic author of gothic novels, dies at 80

  • Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election

    08:50

  • Watch Hillary Clinton’s full interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY

    01:01:43

  • Tornadoes leave communities in ruins with recovery efforts underway

    02:34

  • Tornado survivors cling to hope amid search for missing loved ones

    02:27

  • Kentucky mayor emphasizes hope for survivors after tornado destruction

    03:47

  • Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, dies age 80

    00:27

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All