Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’
05:48
Oscar winning actor Anne Hathaway talks with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb about growing confidence, parenting two boys and her return to the small screen in her new series, “WeCrashed,” which is about the rise and fall of the startup WeWork. When talking about having to have confidence Hathaway says, “You have to be okay with whoever you are in the moment because you don’t want to miss anything." She also describes starring alongside Jared Leto saying, “We just opened to each other,” adding “I was really inspired working with him.”March 16, 2022
