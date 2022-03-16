IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • Now Playing

    Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’

    01:46

  • 'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023

    01:10

  • Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’

    00:34

  • Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded ‘Encanto’ song while in labor

    00:58

  • Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’

    00:33

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation

    00:29

  • Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours

    02:34

  • Sip or Spill: Watch Seth Meyers answer juicy questions from Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland

    04:02

  • Seth Meyers on new children’s book, Andy Samberg 'feud'

    05:55

  • Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland weigh in on stars going barefoot

    01:40

  • Judy Greer on ‘The Thing About Pam,’ playing everyone’s best friend

    05:17

  • Holly Hunter opens up on loss of William Hurt

    05:13

  • Seth Meyers on handling children’s fears, parenting anxiety

    04:50

  • Dwayne Johnson shares epic morning meal before gym workout

    00:32

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom shares cute throwback photo in honor of his wedding

    00:42

  • Get a first look at Obama’s nature series ‘Our Great National Parks’

    01:10

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda offers 'help' to children crazy for ‘Encanto’ music

    00:48

  • Dolly Parton turns down Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

    02:31

  • Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony talk friendship: ‘I love her!’

    05:53

TODAY

Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’

05:48

Oscar winning actor Anne Hathaway talks with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb about growing confidence, parenting two boys and her return to the small screen in her new series, “WeCrashed,” which is about the rise and fall of the startup WeWork. When talking about having to have confidence Hathaway says, “You have to be okay with whoever you are in the moment because you don’t want to miss anything." She also describes starring alongside Jared Leto saying, “We just opened to each other,” adding “I was really inspired working with him.”March 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’

    01:46

  • 'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023

    01:10

  • Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’

    00:34

  • Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded ‘Encanto’ song while in labor

    00:58

  • Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’

    00:33

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All