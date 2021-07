Based on a podcast, the new series “Dr. Death” tells the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who paralyzed and even killed some of his patients. Actress AnnaSophia Robb, who plays a lawyer determined to bring the doctor down, talked with TODAY’s Donna Farizan about her role. She admits “it was intimidating at first” working with Hollywood heavyweights like Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and Joshua Jackson.