Exclusive: Angelina Jolie on passage of Violence Against Women Act

Actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie and Ruth Glenn, the head of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, sit down exclusively with NBC’s Kate Snow to discuss the signing of the Violence Against Women’s Act and Kayden’s Law, a provision to protect women and children during custody disputes.
March 17, 2022
