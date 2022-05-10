IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for record $195M

TODAY

Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for record $195M

02:39

Andy Warhol’s iconic portrait of Marylyn Monroe sold at Christie's for $195 million, setting several records. The painting of is one of “The Shot Marilyns,” four paintings shot with a revolver by a visitor to Warhol’s factory studio in New York. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.May 10, 2022

Warhol’s famed ‘Marilyn’ silk-screen sells for record $170 million at auction

    Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for record $195M

