Andy Cohen talks new book, successes of ‘WWHL’ and ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen talks to Willie Geist about the magic and “loose atmosphere” of the show that has kept audiences entertained for years. He also opens up about how his start in journalism has helped guide him for the “Housewives” reunions to get answers from the stars. Ahead of the release of his new book, “Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love,” he talks about how he “stole” the idea from TODAY’s Hoda Kotb – whom he affectionally calls “Hodes.”Oct. 24, 2021