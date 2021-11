Emmy-winning host and producer Andy Cohen visits TODAY to talk about his new book, “Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love.” He also gives his frank review of TODAY’s “Football Fright in America” Halloween extravaganza, shares photos of himself trick-or-treating with son Ben, and announces “The Real Housewives of Dubai”: “This is going to blow the lid of the entire franchise.”Nov. 1, 2021