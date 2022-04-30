IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie learns the basics of how to cook in the Starting from Scratch Marathon!

  • Now Playing

    Andy Cohen shares sweet picture of his newborn girl

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Dolly Parton reconsiders Hall of Fame induction: ‘I’ll accept gracefully’

    00:47

  • Judge tosses Blac Chyna defamation case against Kim Kardashian

    00:42

  • Terry Crews on abusive upbringing, reconciling with his father

    09:40

  • Martha Stewart hosts epic garage sale for charity

    03:17

  • Janelle Monáe sits down with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY

    00:52

  • See an exclusive preview of the new Peanuts special on Apple TV+

    01:22

  • ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: See the new trailer

    00:58

  • Michael J. Fox to be subject of new Apple TV+ documentary

    00:28

  • Tom Brady shares star-studded photo on set of ‘80 for Brady’

    00:46

  • Why was Olivia Wilde served custody papers while on stage?

    02:15

  • ‘Rust’ armorer says sheriff may be misleading public

    02:26

  • Janelle Monáe talks feeling carefree for the first time in her career

    00:56

  • Cast of ‘Girls5eva’ spill details about their 'beef' with Carson Daly

    05:39

  • Do you keep mementos from past relationships? Hoda and Jenna dish

    01:39

  • Kiernan Shipka on ‘Swimming With Sharks,’ 'Mad Men' reboot

    04:25

  • ‘Girls5eva’ cast talks season 2; Savannah Guthrie asks for cameo

    05:31

  • Katey Bridges explains story behind viral TikTok fail

    03:27

  • Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage, Jason Sudeikis responds

    02:11

  • Who wore that denim look? Hoda and Jenna guess the celebrities

    02:54

TODAY

Andy Cohen shares sweet picture of his newborn girl

00:48

“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen just welcome a baby girl to his family and shared a picture of newborn daughter Lucy Eve Cohen. Cohen thanked his surrogate saying “all surrogates are rock stars” and praised everyone who helped “make this miracle happen.”April 30, 2022

Andy Cohen welcomes baby daughter via surrogate, reveals her name

  • Now Playing

    Andy Cohen shares sweet picture of his newborn girl

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Dolly Parton reconsiders Hall of Fame induction: ‘I’ll accept gracefully’

    00:47

  • Judge tosses Blac Chyna defamation case against Kim Kardashian

    00:42

  • Terry Crews on abusive upbringing, reconciling with his father

    09:40

  • Martha Stewart hosts epic garage sale for charity

    03:17

  • Janelle Monáe sits down with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY

    00:52

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All