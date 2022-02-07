Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
01:12
Share this -
copied
Andy Cohen was celebrating all weekend after getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Watch What Happens Live” host was joined by friends and family, including his 3-year-old-son, Ben, and singer John Mayer.Feb. 7, 2022
Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’
05:23
Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna
03:00
Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video call
01:52
Now Playing
Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
01:12
UP NEXT
Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'
05:21
Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke