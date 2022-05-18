IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Andrew McCarthy reflects on the moment he realized he wanted to be an actor

Andrew McCarthy reflects on the moment he realized he wanted to be an actor

Andrew McCarthy sits down with TODAY to talk about his new memoir, “Brat: An ’80s Story.” In it, McCarthy opens up about falling in love with acting as a teen, filming some of his biggest movies, and reclaiming the term “brat.”May 18, 2022

