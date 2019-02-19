Andrew McCabe speaks out about Trump and Russia probe

Andrew McCabe speaks out about Trump and Russia probe12:22
Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe joins TODAY to talk about his new memoir, “The Threat,” chronicling his experience working for the Trump administration, plus his opening of an obstruction of justice investigation into the president.
Andrew McCabe: Congressional leaders did not object to Russia probe00:51
Andrew McCabe speaks out about Trump and Russia probe12:22
Alabama woman who joined ISIS pleads to return home02:33
Andrew McCabe stands by claims about Trump and Russia02:37
Bernie Sanders announces 2020 run for president00:51
16 states sue Trump over national emergency to fund wall02:28