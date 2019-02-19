Politics

Andrew McCabe: ‘I believe very strongly’ I was fired over Trump probe

01:51

Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe tells TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie that he believes he was fired from his position at the bureau because he opened an obstruction of justice investigation into President Trump.Feb. 19, 2019

  • Andrew McCabe: ‘I believe very strongly’ I was fired over Trump probe

    01:51

  • Andrew McCabe: Congressional leaders did not object to Russia probe

    00:51

  • Andrew McCabe speaks out about Trump and Russia probe

    12:22

  • Alabama woman who joined ISIS pleads to return home

    02:33

  • Andrew McCabe stands by claims about Trump and Russia

    02:37

  • Bernie Sanders announces 2020 run for president

    00:51

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All