As the Citi Music Series continues on TODAY, Al Roker visits New York’s Majestic Theater, where Broadway’s longest-running musical, “Phantom of the Opera,” has reopened, for a conversation with the show’s composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, who says he’s “immensely proud” of it. He also says his latest show, “Cinderella,” is “shattering the glass slipper.”Oct. 21, 2021