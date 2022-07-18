Andrew Garfield to reportedly play Richard Branson in new series

Isaac Fitzgerald shares inspiration behind ‘Dirtbag, Massachusetts’05:06
- Now Playing
Andrew Garfield to reportedly play Richard Branson in new series00:37
- UP NEXT
Bruce Willis returns to iconic ‘Die Hard’ site01:11
Bruce Springsteen is a grandpa! See photo of his first grandchild00:28
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married! See the wedding pics02:05
Hoda and Jenna play a summer-themed game with plaza fans!06:02
Phoebe Robinson talks ‘Everything’s Trash,’ her journey in comedy05:51
Lizzo personally thanks fans one by one on packed TODAY plaza02:11
Lizzo talks about Emmy nomination: ‘I already feel like a winner’03:57
‘Crawdads’ author Delia Owens faces questions in deadly shooting02:44
Ivana Trump dies at 73: A look back at her life in the spotlight02:57
Mike Epps talks ‘The Upshaws,’ working with Wanda Sykes05:52
Tom Brady opens up about parenting alongside Gisele Bündchen01:07
See an exclusive sneak peek of new ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series00:55
Conan Gray on dating, heartache and “Superache”04:24
Did Wanda Sykes work for the National Security Agency?03:58
Wanda Sykes talks newest season of ‘The Upshaws’05:13
Are the Spice Girls reuniting? See their cryptic message04:44
Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph learn she got nominated for her first Emmy01:43
Jessica Simpson reveals daughter’s babysitter was Selena Gomez02:33
Isaac Fitzgerald shares inspiration behind ‘Dirtbag, Massachusetts’05:06
- Now Playing
Andrew Garfield to reportedly play Richard Branson in new series00:37
- UP NEXT
Bruce Willis returns to iconic ‘Die Hard’ site01:11
Bruce Springsteen is a grandpa! See photo of his first grandchild00:28
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married! See the wedding pics02:05
Hoda and Jenna play a summer-themed game with plaza fans!06:02
Play All
Play All