Andrew Garfield shares why he didn’t get the role of Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’
“Tick, Tick... Boom!” star Andrew Garfield opened up during an interview with Variety shedding light into why he didn’t get the role as Prince Caspian in “The Chronicles of Narnia” – a part he was obsessed with getting. Justin Sylvester joins Hoda and Jenna with the scoop on that, as well as other big stories from Hollywood.Jan. 13, 2022
