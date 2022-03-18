Maria Shriver reveals embarrassing interaction with Robert Redford
Andrew Garfield recently admitted he crashed a party Prince was hosting and got too drunk in front of Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz. Maria Shriver and Hoda Kotb reveal their own embarrassing starstruck moments, including when Shriver was at a loss for words in front of Robert Redford.March 18, 2022
Maria Shriver reveals embarrassing interaction with Robert Redford
