In the new film “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield portrays Jonathan Larson, creator of “Rent.” Visiting TODAY, he talks about learning to sing and play piano for the role. He also talks about dedicating his performance to his late mother, saying, “We all leave this life with an unfinished song … I get to continue singing her song for her.”Nov. 15, 2021